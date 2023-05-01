The Gaslight Anthem bringing "that beautiful chemistry" on the road with spring leg of reunion tour

The Gaslight Anthem's reunion continues with a U.S. tour kicking off Monday in Houston, Texas.

The trek marks the New Jersey rockers' second live outing since announcing last year that they were "returning to full time status as a band." Gaslight had previously been on hiatus since 2015, which was only briefly interrupted in 2018 for a run of shows celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2008 album, The '59 Sound.

After playing those first reunion concerts in 2022, drummer Benny Horowitz knew that getting Gaslight back together was the right thing to do.

"[I felt] that beautiful chemistry that can happen when people get onstage and they know each other, and they know what can happen when you're doing it right," Horowitz tells ABC Audio.

Horowitz adds that the "whole feeling was different" with those 2022 shows compared to the 2018 performances, which he felt weren't exactly Gaslight's best.

"I left that [2022] tour feeling like, 'OK, this is good. I think we're gonna be able to do this the right way,'" he says.

During the May tour, you can expect a set featuring songs from all five Gaslight albums, as well as a "fun cover ... that might surprise some people," Horowitz teases. Gaslight also just premiered a new song called "Positive Charge," marking their first fresh material since reuniting.

"There may be a new song coming in that set," Horowitz says.

