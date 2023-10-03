The Gaslight Anthem releases new ﻿'History Books﻿' song, "Autumn"

The Gaslight Anthem has released a new song called "Autumn," a track off the band's upcoming comeback album, History Books.

"I wrote this song on a really beautiful fall day, looking out the window and thinking, 'How many days like this do we get to see?'" frontman Brian Fallon says of the seasonally appropriate tune. "So much of life is just trying to get by, but every now and then you have those moments where you can really feel grateful for the small things."

You can listen to "Autumn" now via digital outlets.

History Books, the follow-up to 2014's Get Hurt and the first Gaslight record since the group announced they were "returning to full time status as a band" in 2022, arrives October 27. It also includes the previously released single "Positive Charge" and the Bruce Springsteen-featuring title track.

Gaslight is currently touring the U.S. and will play a series of shows in their home state of New Jersey starting October 27 to celebrate the release of History Books.

