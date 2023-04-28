The Gaslight Anthem premieres first post-reunion song, "Positive Charge"

The Gaslight Anthem is officially back with new music.

The reunited New Jersey rockers have premiered a song called "Positive Charge," marking their first fresh material in nine years.

You can listen to "Positive Charge" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video is streaming now on YouTube.

The Gaslight Anthem released their last album, Get Hurt, in 2014. In 2015, they announced they were going on hiatus, which was only briefly interrupted in 2018 for a run of shows celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2008 album, The '59 Sound. Gaslight then got back together in 2022, declaring they were "returning to full time status as a band," and launched an international tour.

A new Gaslight album is also coming, but while you wait for that, you can catch them on their upcoming U.S. tour, kicking off May 1 in Houston, Texas. Gaslight's also just announced a fall headlining tour, launching September 16 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheGaslightAnthem.com.

