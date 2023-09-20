The Gaslight Anthem announces ﻿'History Books'﻿ album release shows

The Gaslight Anthem will be celebrating the release of their new album History Books in their home state.

The New Jersey rockers have announced a pair of shows taking place October 27-28 at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall venue.

Tickets go on presale Wednesday, September 20, at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the general onsale Friday, September 22. For all ticket info, visit TheGaslightAnthem.com.

History Books, which features the single "Positive Charge" and the Bruce Springsteen-featuring title track, will be released October 27. It's the follow-up to 2014's Get Hurt and the first Gaslight record since the group, who went on hiatus in 2015, announced they were "returning to full time status as a band" in 2022.

You can also catch Gaslight outside of the Garden State on their ongoing U.S. tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.