Gary Clark Jr. drops new ﻿'JPEG RAW' ﻿song, "Alone Together"

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Gary Clark Jr. has dropped a new song called "Alone Together," a track off his upcoming album, JPEG RAW.

"Alone Together" features jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold and showcases Clark's falsetto vocals. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

JPEG RAW, the follow-up to 2019's This Land, arrives March 22. Clark previewed the record with a four-song sampler, including the songs "Maktub," "This Is Who We Are," "Hyperwave" and the title track.

Clark will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of JPEG RAW in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

