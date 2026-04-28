Garbage's Shirley Manson to curate 2027 Teenage Cancer Trust concert lineup

Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has been chosen to curate the 2027 edition of the Teenage Cancer Trust's annual benefit concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The role of curator was held for 24 years by The Who vocalist and longtime Teenage Cancer Trust patron Roger Daltrey before he stepped down in 2024. The Cure's Robert Smith then stepped in to curate the 2026 shows.

"To follow in the footsteps of the great Sir Roger Daltrey and most beloved Robert Smith by being invited to curate next year’s run of shows is one of the greatest honours that has ever been bestowed upon me," Manson says in a statement.

"I consider it an immense privilege to continue helping raise funds and awareness for our all too often forgotten teenagers in the UK who are living with cancer and the struggle that this entails," Manson continues. "I hope to curate a fine week of entertainment, calling upon some of my favourite artists to join the cause. I am so looking forward to seeing it all come together at the Royal Albert Hall next year and I hope to see you there."

For more info, visit TeenageCancerTrust.org.

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