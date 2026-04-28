Garbage's Shirley Manson to curate 2027 Teenage Cancer Trust concert lineup

Garbage Perform In Melbourne Shirley Manson of Garbage performs at Palais Theatre on December 11, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Naomi Rahim/Getty Images) (Naomi Rahim/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has been chosen to curate the 2027 edition of the Teenage Cancer Trust's annual benefit concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The role of curator was held for 24 years by The Who vocalist and longtime Teenage Cancer Trust patron Roger Daltrey before he stepped down in 2024. The Cure's Robert Smith then stepped in to curate the 2026 shows.

"To follow in the footsteps of the great Sir Roger Daltrey and most beloved Robert Smith by being invited to curate next year’s run of shows is one of the greatest honours that has ever been bestowed upon me," Manson says in a statement.

"I consider it an immense privilege to continue helping raise funds and awareness for our all too often forgotten teenagers in the UK who are living with cancer and the struggle that this entails," Manson continues. "I hope to curate a fine week of entertainment, calling upon some of my favourite artists to join the cause. I am so looking forward to seeing it all come together at the Royal Albert Hall next year and I hope to see you there."

For more info, visit TeenageCancerTrust.org.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!