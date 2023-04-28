Garbage shares cover of Siouxsie and the Banshees' "Cities in Dust"

Garbage has shared a cover of the Siouxsie and the Banshees song "Cities in Dust."

Shirley Manson and company put their spin on the 1985 tune for their new EP, Witness to Your Love, which was released on vinyl for last weekend's Record Store Day. It's now available via digital outlets, and you can watch the "Cities in Dust" video streaming now on YouTube.

Along with the "Cities in Dust" cover, which ends with Manson declaring, "I love you, Siouxsie," Witness to Your Love includes the 2008 rarity "Witness to Your Love," as well as two previously unreleased songs recorded during the sessions for Garbage's 2021 album, No Gods No Masters.

Garbage will launch a U.S. co-headlining tour with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in June.

Meanwhile, Banshees frontwoman Siouxsie Sioux is playing her first live shows in a decade this year. She'll be coming to the U.S. to headline the Cruel World festival, taking place May 20 in Pasadena, California.

