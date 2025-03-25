Garbage schedules US headlining tour

Garbage has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The outing begins Sept. 3 in Orlando, Florida, and comes to a close Nov. 2 in Phoenix. Presales begin April 1 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on April 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Garbage.com.

Garbage will be touring in support of their upcoming album, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light, due out May 30. It's the follow-up to 2021's No Gods No Masters.

You can also catch Garbage at the upcoming Cruel World and Minnesota Yacht Club festivals, and opening for My Chemical Romance's Aug. 2 show in Arlington, Texas.

