Garbage releases RSD EP ﻿'Lie to Me﻿' digitally

Garbage's Lie to Me EP, originally released as an exclusive for April's Record Store Day, is available now on digital platforms.

The collection features four previously unheard recordings, including a cover of Tim Buckley's "Song to the Siren" and a 2023 remix of Garbage's Bleed Like Me track "Bad Boyfriend," which features Dave Grohl on drums.

The "Song to the Siren" cover is accompanied by a new visualizer, streaming now on YouTube.

Garbage's most recent album is 2021's No Gods No Masters.

