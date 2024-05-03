Garbage releases RSD EP ﻿'Lie to Me﻿' digitally

BMG

By Josh Johnson

Garbage's Lie to Me EP, originally released as an exclusive for April's Record Store Day, is available now on digital platforms.

The collection features four previously unheard recordings, including a cover of Tim Buckley's "Song to the Siren" and a 2023 remix of Garbage's Bleed Like Me track "Bad Boyfriend," which features Dave Grohl on drums.

The "Song to the Siren" cover is accompanied by a new visualizer, streaming now on YouTube.

Garbage's most recent album is 2021's No Gods No Masters.

