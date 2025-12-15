Garbage plays show in Sydney following 'horrendous' shooting in Australia

By Josh Johnson

Garbage concluded their 2025 tour in Sydney on Sunday, hours after a shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach killed 15 people during a Hanukkah celebration.

The band shared in an Instagram post that "Six of our very own, beloved and close family members were at Bondi Beach just a few hours before this horrendous incident took."

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their surviving families who are now dealing with unfathomable loss and heartbreak," the post reads. "We love you so much Sydney. F*** all this vile antisemitism. F*** Islamophobia. The killing has to stop. It is insane and wildly cruel. We have to find a way forward. We simply can’t go on hurting one another like this."

Following their performance, Garbage shared another post reading, "Despite the horror in the world, our show last night at the Sydney Opera House was an absolute dream."

"Love to us all," they concluded. "One people under one sun. No exceptions."

