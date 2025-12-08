Garbage, MBV, Wolf Alice & more playing Robert Smith-curated Teenage Cancer Trust concerts

GARBAGE Garbage on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Artists including Garbage, My Bloody Valentine and Wolf Alice are playing the 2026 Teenage Cancer Trust concerts, curated by The Cure's Robert Smith.

The annual series benefits Teenage Cancer Trust in its efforts to support young people with cancer. Smith takes over as curator after The Who's Roger Daltrey, a longtime Teenage Cancer Trust patron, stepped down from the role in 2024.

The 2026 shows will take place March 23-29 at London's Royal Albert Hall. Performances include MBV and a stripped-back CHRVCHES set on March 27, Garbage and a stripped-backed Placebo set on March 28, and Wolf Alice on March 29.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time. For more info, visit TeenageCancerTrust.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!