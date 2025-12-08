Garbage, MBV, Wolf Alice & more playing Robert Smith-curated Teenage Cancer Trust concerts

Artists including Garbage, My Bloody Valentine and Wolf Alice are playing the 2026 Teenage Cancer Trust concerts, curated by The Cure's Robert Smith.

The annual series benefits Teenage Cancer Trust in its efforts to support young people with cancer. Smith takes over as curator after The Who's Roger Daltrey, a longtime Teenage Cancer Trust patron, stepped down from the role in 2024.

The 2026 shows will take place March 23-29 at London's Royal Albert Hall. Performances include MBV and a stripped-back CHRVCHES set on March 27, Garbage and a stripped-backed Placebo set on March 28, and Wolf Alice on March 29.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time. For more info, visit TeenageCancerTrust.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.