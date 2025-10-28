Full Sonic Temple 2026 lineup revealed, including additional headliners Shinedown & Tool

The full lineup for the 2026 Sonic Temple festival has been revealed.

Shinedown and Tool will join the previously announced My Chemical Romance and Bring Me the Horizon in headlining the four-day event, which takes place May 14-17 in Columbus, Ohio.

"[Drummer] Barry [Kerch], [guitarist] Zach [Myers], [bassist] Eric [Bass] and I have waited for this opportunity to be a headliner at Sonic Temple for a very long time," says Shinedown frontman Brent Smith. "We are going to go all out for this performance. We know the fans have very high expectations. So with that being said, we are going to give all of Ohio everything we've got!!!!"

The bill also includes Breaking Benjamin, The Offspring, Marylin Manson, Megadeth, Pierce the Veil, Staind, Good Charlotte, Godsmack, All Time Low, Halestorm, Motionless in White, Lamb of God, Rise Against, Sublime, Bush, Coheed and Cambria, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Veil Brides and Black Label Society, among many more.

Passes are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SonicTempleFestival.com.

