Franz Ferdinand announces fall US tour

Franz Ferdinand has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of their new album, The Human Fear.

The headlining outing launches Sept. 20 in New Orleans and concludes Oct. 11 in Louisville, Kentucky. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FranzFerdinand.com.

The Human Fear, the follow-up to 2018's Always Ascending, dropped in January. It includes the lead single "Audacious."

Franz Ferdinand's current North American tour continues through an April 15 date in Toronto.

