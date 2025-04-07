Franz Ferdinand announces fall US tour

Franz Ferdinand In Concert - San Francisco, CA Steve Jennings/Getty Images (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Franz Ferdinand has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of their new album, The Human Fear.

The headlining outing launches Sept. 20 in New Orleans and concludes Oct. 11 in Louisville, Kentucky. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FranzFerdinand.com.

The Human Fear, the follow-up to 2018's Always Ascending, dropped in January. It includes the lead single "Audacious."

Franz Ferdinand's current North American tour continues through an April 15 date in Toronto.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!