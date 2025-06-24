Franz Ferdinand shares new version of 'Build It Up' with Johnny Marr

Domino
By Josh Johnson

Franz Ferdinand has shared a new version of their song "Build It Up" featuring Johnny Marr.

The former Smiths guitarist previously joined the "Take Me Out" band to perform the track during the latter's performance in January for the Amazon Music City Sessions series. They then decided to record an official studio version together.

"Johnny is an inspiration. Literally," says Franz frontman Alex Kapranos. "I sat in my bedroom as a teenager trying to work out how to play his melodies. To hear his distinctive playing on our song is glorious. He's elevated it in that way only he can."

The updated "Build It Up" is accompanied by a live recording of the song "Hooked" taken from Franz's March show in Glasgow, Scotland, featuring British musician Master Peace. You can listen to them now via digital outlets.

Both "Build It Up" and "Hooked" originally appeared on the new Franz Ferdinand album, The Human Fear, which was released in January. The Human Fear also includes the single "Audacious."

Franz Ferdinand will launch a U.S. tour in September.

("Hooked" video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

