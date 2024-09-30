Frances Bean Cobain & Riley Hawk welcome baby boy

Courtney Love and Tony Hawk are officially grandparents to the same child.

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the Hole frontwoman and the late Kurt Cobain, and Riley Hawk, the son of the skateboarding legend, have announced that they've welcomed a new baby boy together: Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, born Sept. 17.

"Welcome to the world most beautiful son," Frances writes in an Instagram post. "We love you more than anything."

Frances and Riley have been together since at least 2021, and they got married in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.