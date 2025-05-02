Foster the People shares joint video for songs 'See You in the Afterlife' and 'Feed Me'

Foster the People has shared a joint video for "See You in the Afterlife" and "Feed Me," two songs off the band's latest album, Paradise State of Mind.

The clip co-stars frontman Mark Foster and his wife, actress Julia Garner, who can been seen as the Silver Surfer in upcoming movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

"These videos are transmissions from somewhere between a fever dream and a digital afterlife," Foster says. "If 'See You in the Afterlife' is a satirical take on what life feels like now, 'Feed Me' is the hell that follows. It was interesting to tie these two songs together in a short to explore the two sides of consumption – the dopamine rush of intake, and the void that follows."

"Filming 'Feed Me' with Julia felt like stepping into a lucid hallucination – a secret world stitched together by static and memory," he continues. "One where fear and desire intersect and the result is something beautiful and deeply unsettling. The line between the digital and the divine is thinner, and stranger, than we think."

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

Paradise State of Mind was released in 2024 and marked the first Foster the People album in seven years. It also includes the single "Lost in Space."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.