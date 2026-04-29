Foster the People announces Good Mourning Sunshine US tour

2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Mark Foster of Foster The People performs during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Josh Johnson

Foster the People has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining trek, dubbed the Good Mourning Sunshine tour, launches Sept. 9 in Phoenix and wraps up Oct. 23 in Los Angeles. It includes a show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on Sept. 22 with support from The Beaches. Goth Babe will provide support for the rest of the tour.

Presales begin May 5 at 8 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FosterthePeople.com.

Foster the People's most recent album is 2024's Paradise State of Mind, which includes the single "Lost in Space."

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