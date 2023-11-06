Fort Minor's ﻿'The Rising Tied' ﻿to be reissued on vinyl

The Rising Tied, the debut album from Mike Shinoda's Fort Minor project, is being reissued on vinyl.

The record will be available as a two-LP set on December 15. It includes four bonus tracks, three of which were previously exclusive to the deluxe CD and digital versions of the album. The fourth is the 2015 standalone single "Welcome."

The original The Rising Tied was released in 2005, in between Linkin Park's 2003 and 2007 albums, Meteora and Minutes to Midnight, respectively. It includes the RIAA quadruple-Platinum single "Remember the Name," which had listeners checking Shinoda's math skills as he proclaimed, "This is 10 percent luck/ 20 percent skill/ 15 percent concentrated power of will/ 5 percent pleasure/ 50 percent pain/ And a hundred percent reason to remember the name."

Fort Minor marked Shinoda's debut solo project, though he wouldn't release music under his own name until his 2018 record Post Traumatic.

Shinoda's released two solo songs in 2023: "Already Over" and "In My Head."

