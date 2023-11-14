Former "adequate 'Mario Kart' player" Hozier reflects on recording song for 'God of War Ragnarök'

HOZIER ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Hozier's new album, Unreal Unearth, was inspired by Dante's Inferno, but before he put that out, he was tasked with tackling another epic tale: the God of War video game series.

The "Take Me to Church" artist recorded a song called "Blood Upon the Snow" for the latest entry in the PlayStation franchise, 2022's God of War Ragnarök. For the track, he collaborated with prolific composer Bear McCreary, whose other scoring projects include Battlestar Galactica and The Walking Dead.

"Bear McCreary is an incredible composer, and working with him was an absolute joy," Hozier tells ABC Audio. "He's a wonder, such a creative mind."

Hozier adds that working on something like God of War Ragnarök was "different than anything I'd done before."

"You're kinda writing to the vision of a huge amount of people and the teams that have saw that franchise through its making and as it grew and evolved," he says. "I was very happy to be a part of that, it was very fun."

As for whether he's a big gamer himself, Hozier replies, "I'm not so much."

"I think there was once upon a time when I had less plates to spin, I was an adequate Mario Kart player," he says.

Unreal Unearth was released in August. Hozier will launch a 2024 U.S. tour in continued support of the album in April.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!