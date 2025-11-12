The Format releases new song + announces acoustic shows

'Boycott Heaven' album artwork. (Vanity Label)
By Josh Johnson

The Format has shared a new song from the reunited band's upcoming comeback album, Boycott Heaven.

The track is called "Shot in the Dark" and is accompanied by a music video. It marks the second Boycott Heaven cut to be released, following lead single "Holy Roller."

Boycott Heaven is due out on Jan. 23, 2006, and marks the first Format album since 2006's Dog Problems. The band, which consists of vocalist Nate Ruess and multi-instrumentalist Sam Means, broke up in 2008, and Ruess went on to form fun.

Ruess and Means then reconvened in 2020 for a planned reunion tour, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They reunited again in 2025 for a brief run of fall shows and will embark on a full tour in spring 2026.

Additionally, The Format has just announced four acoustic concerts for the end of 2025, taking place Dec. 9 in Rochester, New York, Dec. 10 in Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Dec. 15 in Tucson, Arizona. You'll need to register for a code for a chance at tickets, which go on sale Friday at noon local time.

For all ticket info, visit TheFormat.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

