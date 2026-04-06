The Format premieres video for ﻿'Boycott Heaven'﻿ song 'Depressed'

THE FORMAT The Format on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

The Format has premiered the video for "Depressed," a track off the band's comeback album, Boycott Heaven.

In contrast of its title, the clip finds the Nate Ruess-led outfit performing in front of brightly colored streamers and balloons. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Boycott Heaven, the first Format album in 20 years, was released in January. It also includes the single "Holy Roller."

The Format is currently touring the U.S. in support of Boycott Heaven.

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