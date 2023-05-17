Foo Fighters headlining after-race concert at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Foo Fighters are performing at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula 1 race.

Dave Grohl and company will take the stage following the events of the race's final day on November 26. The performance will mark the first Foos performance in the United Arab Emirates.

The Foos were previously announced to perform at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but the performance was canceled due to what a statement described as "unforeseen medical circumstances." They're playing the event this year as part of their live comeback following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

Meanwhile, the new Foo Fighters album But Here We Are, their first since Hawkins' passing, drops June 2. The graphic design company Morning Breath Inc, which apparently worked with Foos on creating the But Here We Are artwork, shared a closeup look at the record's minimalist design, which features the line "For Virginia and Taylor" on the back corner, presumably in tribute to Hawkins and Grohl's mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl.

