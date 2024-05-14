Foo Fighters headlining 2024 Soundside Music Festival

ABC/ Andrea McCallin

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters are headlining the 2024 Soundside Music Festival, the new name for Bridgeport, Connecticut's Sound on Sound.

The two-day event takes place September 28-29, and the bill also includes Queens of the Stone Age, Noah Kahan, Goo Goo Dolls, Grace Potter, Norah Jones and The Kills.

A presale begins Thursday, May 16, at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public two hours later at noon ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SoundsideMusicFestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

