Foo Fighters premiere new song, "Under You"; announce streaming concert

As previously teased, Foo Fighters have premiered another new song off their upcoming album But Here We Are.

The track is called "Under You," and follows the lead single "Rescued." Like "Rescued," "Under You" seems like it could be about late Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins with lyrics such as "Someone said I'll never see your face again/Part of me just can't believe it's true."

You can listen to "Under You" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

But Here We Are, the first Foos album following Hawkins' death in March 2022, arrives June 2.

Along with the new song, Foo Fighters have also announced a free streaming concert airing this Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. ET via the streaming platform Veeps.

The performance will include the live debut of But Here We Are songs, as well as "exclusive behind the scenes footage and a few surprises. Notably, it's also the first Foo Fighters concert since their massive tribute shows to Hawkins last September, and, presumably, will mark the debut of their new drummer.

For more info, visit FooFighters.Veeps.com.

Foo Fighters will then launch a U.S. tour May 24 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

