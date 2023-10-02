Foo Fighters announce Everything or Nothing at All summer stadium tour

Foo Fighters have made their summer 2024 plans. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced dates for their new Everything or Nothing at All stadium tour.

The tour, in support of their 11th studio album But Here We Are, kicks off with a two-night run at Citi Field in Queens, New York, July 17 and 19, and hits such cities as Boston, Cincinnati, Denver, San Diego, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping August 18 in Seattle, Washington.

Special guests on the 12-date trek include Pretenders, Mammoth WVH, L7, The Hives, Amyl and The Sniffers and Alex G.

A Citi card presale kicks off Tuesday, October 3 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on sale set for Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

Foo Fighters still have several dates on the books for 2023. Their next show is happening October 3 in Phoenix, Arizona. A complete list of dates can be found at FooFighters.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.