Foo Fighters, Metallica, Coldplay donate items to new MusiCares auction

Foo Fighters, Metallica and Coldplay are donating items to a new auction benefiting MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy.
Among the pieces available are a Foos-signed copy of the band's Greatest Hits album, a James Hetfield-autographed guitar and a set list handwritten by Chris Martin.
Also included are guitars signed by Slash, Ozzy Osbourne and The Cure's Robert Smith, as well as a lyric sheet and a drumhead signed by The Lumineers.
The sale will be held by Julien's Auctions and takes place February 4 ahead of the 2024 Grammys that same day.
For more info, visit JuliensAuctions.com.
