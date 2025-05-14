Foo Fighters announce first show of 2025

Foo Fighters have announced their first show of 2025, but you'll have to travel pretty far to see it.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are booked to play the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, on Oct. 4.

The Grand Prix is happening Oct. 3-5, with the Smashing Pumpkins also set to perform on Oct. 5.

Other artists on the bill include Elton John and Crowded House.

This will be the first Foo Fighters show since frontman Dave Grohl's 2024 infidelity scandal, although it isn't Grohl's first performance this year.

He reunited with the surviving members of Nirvana for FireAid and the 50th anniversary Saturday Night Live special, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert. He also made a surprise appearance at Coachella joining conductor Gustavo Dudamel's set alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra and performed at a Los Angeles charity concert.

More info on the Singapore Grand Prix can be found at singaporegp.sg.

