Foo Fighters confirmed for surprise Glastonbury set

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters are confirmed to play a surprise set at Glastonbury.

Dave Grohl and company had been heavily rumored as the true identity of The Churnups, a mystery band scheduled to perform Friday, June 23, on the famed English festival's main Pyramid Stage ahead of Royal Blood and headliner Arctic Monkeys. Theories only intensified when Grohl wrote in a letter to fans, "It feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together."

Now the Foos revealed that they are indeed The Churnups in an Instagram post featuring a photo of a sign reading "Churn it up," as well as #Glastonbury2023.

Foo Fighters previously headlined Glastonbury in 2017. At the 2022 festival, Grohl made a surprise appearance during Paul McCartney's headlining set, marking his first public performance since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!