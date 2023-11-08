Foo Fighters, Slipknot, Mötley Crüe & Limp Bizkit headlining 2024 Welcome to Rockville festival

Foo Fighters, Slipknot, Mötley Crüe and Limp Bizkit are headlining the 2024 Welcome to Rockville festival, taking place May 9-12 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The bill also includes Judas Priest, Falling in Reverse, Greta Van Fleet, Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed, Queens of the Stone Age, Jelly Roll, Evanescence, Mudvayne, The Offspring, Bad Omens, A Day to Remember, Anthrax, In This Moment, Primus and Architects.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit WelcometoRockville.com.

In other Foo news, Dave Grohl and company are also headlining Belgium's 2024 Rock Werchter, taking place July 4-7. For ticket info, visit RockWerchter.be.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.