Foo Fighters, Weezer, Noah Kahan headlining 2024 Shaky Knees festival

Foo Fighters, Weezer and Noah Kahan are headlining the 2024 Shaky Knees festival, taking place May 3-5 in Atlanta.

The bill also includes Queens of the Stone Age, Arcade Fire, The Offspring, Portugal. The Man, girl in red, Royal Blood, The Struts, Billy Idol, Young the Giant, Sunny Day Real Estate, The Revivalists, Interpol, Metric, Matt and Kim, Dinosaur Jr. and Switchfoot.

A ticket presale begins Thursday, November 30, at 10 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ShakyKneesFestival.com.

Shaky Knees will precede Foo Fighters' 2024 U.S. stadium tour, which launches in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.