Foo Fighters tie ﻿'Billboard'﻿ chart record with "Rescued" single

Foo Fighters have tied a Billboard chart record thanks to the band's new song, "Rescued."

The lead single off Dave Grohl and company's upcoming But Here We Are album has debuted at #3 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay ranking. That gives the Foos a total of 15 top-10 entries on Rock & Alternative Airplay, which ties Shinedown for the most top-10s in the chart's 14-year history.

Foo Fighters previously held the record on their own with 14 top-10 Rock & Alternative Airplay singles in early 2022. Shinedown then scored three-straight top-10 entries to set the new high water mark at 15.

In related news, Foo Fighters have premiered a new visualizer for "Rescued," reflecting the minimalist white cover of But Here We Are. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

But Here We Are, the first Foo Fighters album following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, will be released June 2.

