Foo Fighters tie another '﻿Billboard'﻿ record with "Rescued"

Foo Fighters have tied yet another Billboard record with their new single, "Rescued."

The track has jumped into the top 10 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, the 30th tune from Dave Grohl and company to do so. That matches the mark previously set by Shinedown for the most top-10 entries on Mainstream Rock Airplay, which began in 1981.

"Rescued," the lead single off the upcoming album But Here We Are, previously helped the Foos tie Shinedown for the most top-10 singles in the history of the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart. It also gave them the record for the most top-10 hits on the Alternative Airplay chart, breaking a tie with Red Hot Chili Peppers.

But Here We Are, the first Foo Fighters album following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022, arrives June 2. The group will launch a U.S. tour May 24 in Gilford, New Hampshire. A new drummer has yet to be announced.

