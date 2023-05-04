Foo Fighters set new ﻿'Billboard﻿' chart record with "Rescued"

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters have set a Billboard chart record with their new song "Rescued."

The track, the lead single off the upcoming Foos album, But Here We Are, is Dave Grohl and company's 29th top-10 entry on the Alternative Airplay ranking. That breaks a tie with Red Hot Chili Peppers for the most top-10 singles in the history of the 35-year-old chart.

"Rescued" previously helped the Foos tie Shinedown for the record for most top-10 hits on Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, which Billboard has been tracking since 2009.

But Here We Are is due out June 2. It's the first Foo Fighters album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. A new drummer has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

