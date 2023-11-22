Foo Fighters reunite with Scott Ian's son Revel for "Everlong" performance

Foo Fighters have reunited with Revel Ian.

You may recall that Revel, the son of Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, joined Dave Grohl and company to rock "Everlong" at a 2019 festival when he was 8 years old. Four years later, Revel and the Foos are jamming "Everlong" once more, this time at a recording studio where Anthrax is working on a new album.

Dad Ian posted video of the performance on Instagram, which shows Revel playing Pat Smear's guitar parts while Smear cheers him along.

"Rev gave Pat the day off," Scott writes in the caption. "He deserves it. He's the nicest guy ever. All of these dudes are. I love you Foos. There I said it. #hugs"

As previously reported, Grohl recently visited Anthrax in the recording studio, which the "Madhouse" outfit documented with photos tagged #Foothrax. Drummer Charlie Benante also shared a video of Grohl playing the opening beat of Nirvana's "Scentless Apprentice" on his drum set.

