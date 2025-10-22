Foo Fighters releasing new single 'Asking for a Friend' on Thursday

Foo Fighters have announced the release of a new single called "Asking for a Friend."

The track is set to premiere Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. You can presave it now and check out a clip via the Foos' Instagram.

Dave Grohl and company previously teased "Asking for a Friend" in a post featuring a parrot perched in front of the Foos logo alongside the caption, "About to take flight..."

"Asking for a Friend" will mark the second new, original Foo Fighters track of 2025, following "Today's Song." The band's most recent album is 2023's But Here We Are.

In addition to new music, it seems that a Foo Fighters tour announcement might be in the works, judging by recent teasers from venues in Toronto and Detroit.

Foo Fighters made their live return in September following a tumultuous year, which included the Grohl infidelity scandal and the firing of drummer Josh Freese. The shows included a brief run of U.S. pop-up dates and a tour of Asia, which marked their first performances with new drummer Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails.

Coming up, the Foos will play a pair of shows in Mexico in November.

