Foo Fighters release video of "Rescued" performance from streaming concert

Foo Fighters have shared a live performance video for "Rescued," taken from the band's streaming concert last month.

The show marked the live debut of "Rescued," as well as several other songs from the new Foos album, But Here We Are, which just dropped last Friday. Foo Fighters also used the stream to introduce new drummer Josh Freese, who joined the band following the March 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins.

You can watch the "Rescued" performance now via YouTube.

Foo Fighters launched their first tour following Hawkins' passing in May. The outing continues June 14 in Rogers, Arkansas, and includes a mix of headlining and festival dates.

That touring schedule might also include a surprise stop at England's Glastonbury festival, if a fan theory is to be believed.

Glastonbury attendees noticed that the festival's schedule lists an unknown band called The Churnups playing the main Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 23. Meanwhile, in a letter to fans posted Tuesday, Dave Grohl wrote, in part, "It feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together." Coincidence? Well, we'll find out soon enough.

Grohl also notably performed for the first time since Hawkins' death at last year's Glastonbury when he was a surprise guest during Paul McCartney's headlining set.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.