Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Linkin Park & more nominated for 2023 MTV VMAs

Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Linkin Park are among the nominees for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

All three will compete in the Best Rock category with their respective videos for "The Teacher," "Tippa My Tongue" and "Lost." The other Best Rock nominees include Metallica's "Lux Æterna," Måneskin's "The Loneliest" and Muse's "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."

Meanwhile, the Best Alternative category includes Blink-182's "Edging," Fall Out Boy's "Hold Me Like a Grudge," Paramore's "This Is Why," Thirty Seconds to Mars' "Stuck," Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste's "Candy Necklace" and boygenius' "The Film."

"Candy Necklace" and "The Film" are also up for Best Art Direction, while Fall Out Boy's "Love from the Other Side" got a nod for Best Visual Effects.

Other nominees include Panic! at the Disco's "Middle of a Breakup" for Best Choreography, Imagine Dragons' "Crushed" for Video for Good and Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit" for Song of the Year.

The 2023 MTV VMAs take place September 12 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. For the full list of nominees and to vote for your favorites, visit Vote.MTV.com.

