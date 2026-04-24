Foo Fighters premiere video for ﻿'Your Favorite Toy'﻿ track 'Window'

Foo Fighters. (ABC/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters have premiered the video for "Window," a track off their brand-new album, Your Favorite Toy.

The clip stars English actor Craig Parkinson as the window cleaner for a high-rise building, inadvertently giving him a view into the lives of the residents, including one who's watching the "Everlong" video on a TV.

The "Window" video is now streaming on YouTube.

Your Favorite Toy is out now. It's the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are and is the first Foo Fighters album to feature new drummer Ilan Rubin.

Foo Fighters will play a one-off show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, followed by headlining sets at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They'll launch a full North American stadium tour in August.

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