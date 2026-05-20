Foo Fighters premiere video for ﻿'Your Favorite Toy'﻿ track 'Of All People'

'Your Favorite Toy' album artwork. (Roswell Records/RCA Records)
By Josh Johnson

Of all people you should watch the new Foo Fighters video, especially if you're into extreme sports.

Dave Grohl and company have premiered the visual for "Of All People," a track off the band's new album, Your Favorite Toy. It features footage of the Swiss extreme skiing collective BPC, which endeavors to ski on surfaces other than snow, including grass and pavement.

"Just when I thought I'd seen it all, I discovered BPC and snowless skiing," Grohl says in a statement. "It's either the gnarliest extreme sport I've ever seen, the most fun anyone can have before a guaranteed trip to the hospital, or both. It's an honor to be the soundtrack to this madness."

You can watch the "Of All People" video streaming now on YouTube. Be warned, though: it includes footage of some pretty gnarly injuries, several of which are fingers pointing in the wrong direction.

Your Favorite Toy is out now. Foo Fighters will launch a North American stadium tour in support of the record in August.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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