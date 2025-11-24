Foo Fighters premiere new animated 'Run Rudolph Run' video

Foo Fighters "Run Rudolph Run" single artwork. (Roswell Records/RCA Records)
By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters have premiered a new animated video for their cover of Chuck Berry's seasonal classic "Run Rudolph Run."

The clip features a cartoon Santa and his reindeer jamming guitars. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The Foos originally released their "Run Rudolph Run" in 2020 exclusively for Amazon Music. It was then released wide in 2021.

In other Foos news, Dave Grohl and company are set to headline the 2026 Pinkpop festival, taking place June 19-21 in the Netherlands. The bill also includes headliners Twenty One Pilots and The Cure.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Pinkpop.nl.

Foo Fighters' 2026 schedule also includes a U.S. stadium tour kicking off in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!