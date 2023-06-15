Foo Fighters perform live debut of 10-minute "The Teacher" during Arkansas show

Roswell Records/RCA Records

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters' show in Rogers, Arkansas, on Wednesday, June 14, featured the live debut of "The Teacher," according to Setlist.fm.

A cut off the new Foos album But Here We Are, "The Teacher" is seemingly a tribute to frontman Dave Grohl's mother, Virginia, who was a teacher.

Fan-shot footage of "The Teacher" performance, which featured vocals by Grohl's daughter Violet, is streaming now on YouTube. Notably, "The Teacher" was the closing song for the set, taking the place of usual show-ender "Everlong," which wasn't played.

But Here We Are was released June 2. It's the first Foo Fighters album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

The Foos are currently touring in support of But Here We Are with new drummer Josh Freese.

