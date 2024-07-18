Foo Fighters' NYC stadium show cut short by extreme weather

The opening date of Foo Fighters' U.S. stadium tour was cut short due to extreme weather.

In the middle of the show, which took place Wednesday at New York City's Citi Field, frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd that an incoming storm was threatening to end the concert early, but that he and the rest of the Foos were determined to "play as much as we can until someone says it's not safe for you."

Sensing that they were about to be pulled, the Foos launched into their usual closer, "Everlong," but only got about 30 seconds into it before they were told to leave the stage.

While Grohl declared that they would come back if they were able to, Citi Field announced, "Unfortunately due to the continued presence of lighting in the area, tonight's show has concluded."

"We are so disappointed that we were unable to play our full set for tonight's fantastic crowd at Citi Field," Foo Fighters posted on Instagram. "But the safety of our fans, the crew and everyone working in the stadium comes first, so when it was determined that there was no safe way to continue the show in this dangerous weather, we had no choice but to call it a night."

The band adds, "We're grateful for every second we were able to play for you and looking forward to seeing you again."

Foo Fighters are set to play Citi Field again on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.