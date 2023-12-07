Foo Fighters join Spotify's Billions Club with "Everlong"

Foo Fighters finally have a song on Spotify's Billions Club playlist.

Dave Grohl and company's track "Everlong" has officially hit 1 billion streams, making it the first Foos tune to achieve that feat.

"Everlong" first appears on Foo Fighters' sophomore album, The Colour and the Shape, which was released in 1997. It's the band's most-played song live, according to Setlist.fm, and its video has over 280 million views on YouTube.

Foo Fighters released their latest album, But Here We Are, in June. They'll launch a U.S. stadium tour in July.

