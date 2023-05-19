Foo Fighters hit #1 on '﻿Billboard﻿'s' Alternative Airplay chart with "Rescued"

Foo Fighters have hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart with "Rescued."

The lead single from the upcoming album But Here We Are gives Dave Grohl and company their 11th leader on the Alternative Airplay ranking, which is the fourth-most number of chart-toppers for one band in the chart's 35-year history. Red Hot Chili Peppers have the most, with 15, followed by Green Day and Linkin Park, who are tied with 12.

"Rescued" previously reached #1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, making it the 12th Foos song to achieve that feat.

But Here We Are, which also features the song "Under You," drops June 2. Both "Rescued" and "Under You" seem to make reference to late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March 2022.

This Sunday, Foo Fighters are hosting a streaming concert via the platform Veeps, during which they'll be playing songs from But Here We Are. Presumably, the event will reveal the identity of the new Foo Fighters drummer. The Foos will then launch a U.S. tour May 24 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.