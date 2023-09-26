Foo Fighters earn ﻿'Billboard﻿' triple crown with "Under You"

Foo Fighters' "Under You" currently leads not one, not two, but three Billboard charts at the same time.

The But Here We Are single is #1 on the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock Airplay rankings, as well as the combined Rock & Alternative Airplay ranking.

The rise of "Under You" extends Dave Grohl and company's record for the most #1s in the history of Rock & Alternative Airplay, which now stands at 11. The Foos now also have 12 leaders on Alternative Airplay and 13 on Mainstream Rock Airplay, which ties them for second- and fourth-most, respectively.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have the most #1 singles in Alternative Airplay history, with 15, while Shinedown leads all acts on Mainstream Rock Airplay, with 18.

But Here We Are, the first Foo Fighters album following the 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, was released in June and also includes the lead single "Rescued." The Foos have been playing one-off headlining shows and festival dates throughout the year with new drummer Josh Freese.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.