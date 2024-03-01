Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett shares cover of Thin Lizzy's "Cowboy Song"

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has shared a solo cover of the Thin Lizzy tune "Cowboy Song."

"I've always loved Thin Lizzy and thought Phil Lynott's storytelling lyrics could easily translate to country music, none more so than 'Cowboy Song,'" Shiflett says, adding that he wanted his version to have "a late '70s Waylon [Jennings] type of vibe, like when outlaw was crossing over into disco."

"Lizzy is one of the all-time great guitar bands so it was fun trying to put my own spin on the guitar solos," he adds. "I twanged some of it up, and straight copped bits and pieces too, kind of an homage."

You can listen to Shiflett's "Cowboy Song" cover now via digital outlets. It'll also appear on an upcoming EP titled Starry Nights & Campfire Lights, due out March 15.

Shiflett put out a new solo album, Lost at Sea, in October. He has a number of U.S. solo shows coming up, including a set at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in May.

Foo Fighters, meanwhile, will return to the road in May. They'll be touring in continued support of their latest album, 2023's But Here We Are.

