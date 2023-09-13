Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett drops new solo single, "Overboard"

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has dropped a new solo single called "Overboard."

In a statement, Shiflett describes "Overboard" as a "middle-aged love song," pointing specifically to the line, "No little voices down the hall/Distracting us at all."

"All the parents out there will understand," he says.

You can listen to "Overboard" now via digital outlets.

"Overboard" will appear on Shiflett's upcoming solo album Lost at Sea, due out October 20. It also includes the previously released songs "Damage Control," "Dead and Gone" and "Black Top White Lines."

Foo Fighters, meanwhile, have been playing one-off headlining shows and festival sets throughout the year while supporting their latest album, But Here We Are. Their next performance is at Chicago's Riot Fest on Friday, September 15.

