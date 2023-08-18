Foo Fighters break '﻿Billboard'﻿ chart record with "Under You" single

Foo Fighters have set a new Billboard chart record with their latest single, "Under You."

The track has reached the top 10 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay ranking, which measures the combined radio airplay of a song on alternative, mainstream rock and adult alternative stations. "Under You" is the 16th Foos song to achieve that feat, giving Dave Grohl and company claim to the most top-10 hits on Rock & Alternative Airplay since it began in 2009.

Previously, Foo Fighters had been tied with Shinedown for the record.

"Under You" is the current single off the new Foo Fighters album, But Here We Are, their first following the 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. It also includes the lead single "Rescued."

Foo Fighters have been playing one-off headlining shows and festival sets throughout the summer. Their next scheduled performance is set for September 3 in Aspen, Colorado.

