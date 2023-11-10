Foo Fighters, blink-182, Metallica & more nominated for 2024 Pollstar Awards

Foo Fighters, blink-182 and Metallica are among the nominees for the 2024 Pollstar Awards, which celebrate the biggest touring artists.

All three bands are up for Rock Tour of the Year, alongside Bruce Springsteen, Paramore and Dead & Company.

Meanwhile, Coldplay got a nod for Pop Tour of the Year, while Eagles' ongoing farewell tour is nominated for the all-genre Major Tour of the Year prize.

Additionally, U2 and Billy Joel will compete in the Residency of the Year category for their respective runs at the Las Vegas Sphere and New York City's Madison Square Garden. Phoebe Bridgers, Turnstile and Steely Dan's opening gigs for Taylor Swift, blink-182 and Eagles, respectively, are up for Support/Special Guest of the Year.

Finally, Noah Kahan and Jelly Roll are nominated for New Headliner of the Year.

The 2024 Pollstar Awards will be held February 7.

