Foo Fighters among finalists for Anthem Awards for Power to the Patients concert

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters are among the finalists for the 2024 Anthem Awards.

The annual ceremony, now in its fourth year, is described as the "most comprehensive social impact award," and honors the "purpose and mission-driven work of the individuals, companies, and organizations making a difference worldwide."

Dave Grohl and company are recognized in the Health - Awareness (Nonprofit) category for their March performance at the Power to the Patients benefit concert in Washington, D.C., which called for transparency in health care pricing.

"The Anthem Awards shine a spotlight on those who are not just dreaming of a better world, but actively creating it," says Patricia McLoughlin, general manager of the Anthem Awards. "The inspiring work of Anthem Finalists serves as a beacon of hope and positivity amid challenging times and I encourage everyone to support their remarkable work through Anthem Community Voice, reinforcing our collective mission to uplift those who are making a difference."

The winners of the 2024 Anthem Awards will be announced Nov. 19. For more info, visit AnthemAwards.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!